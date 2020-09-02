e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 02, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / NLC Recruitment 2020: 675 apprentice vacancies notified, registration begins from September 11

NLC Recruitment 2020: 675 apprentice vacancies notified, registration begins from September 11

NLC Recruitment 2020: After the application process begins, interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at nlcindia.com on or before September 20, 2020.

education Updated: Sep 02, 2020 17:59 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
NLC Recruitment 2020.
NLC Recruitment 2020.(HT file )
         

NLC Recruitment 2020: NLC India Limited has released an official notification for the recruitment of Apprentice on its official website. The online registration process will begin on September 11, 2020.

After the application process begins, interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at nlcindia.com on or before September 20, 2020.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 675 vacancies of apprentices, out of which, 95 vacancies are for Mechanic (Motor Vehicle), 90 each for Electrician, Welder, Fitter, and Wireman, 40 each for Accountant, Data Entry Operator, and Assistant (HR), 35 for Turner, 30 for PASAA, 15 for Stenographer, and 5 each for Plumber, Carpenter, Mechanic (Tractor), and Mechanic (Diesel).

For more information, candidates are advised to read the official notification.

tags
top news
India bans 118 more mobile apps including PUBG
India bans 118 more mobile apps including PUBG
‘Biggest HRD reform’: Cabinet approves Karmayogi scheme for civil servants
‘Biggest HRD reform’: Cabinet approves Karmayogi scheme for civil servants
IT ministry bans 118 more apps including PUBG, AppLock: Here’s the full list
IT ministry bans 118 more apps including PUBG, AppLock: Here’s the full list
Chushul aggression is part of China’s plan. It wants to provoke India
Chushul aggression is part of China’s plan. It wants to provoke India
India conducts a million Covid-19 tests for second straight day
India conducts a million Covid-19 tests for second straight day
Ahead of Bihar polls, Jitan Ram Manjhi’s party to join NDA
Ahead of Bihar polls, Jitan Ram Manjhi’s party to join NDA
India secures its east after western Himalayan clashes with China
India secures its east after western Himalayan clashes with China
Sister tries to snoop on Radhika Madan’s phone—What happens next? [SPONSORED]
Sister tries to snoop on Radhika Madan’s phone—What happens next? [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputMaharashtra Covid-19 tallymonsoon sessionTaarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In