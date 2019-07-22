NMRC Recruitment: Noida metro is hiring 199 engineers, CA, graduates. Application begins today

education

NMRC Recruitment: Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) has invited applications for recruitment against 199 vacancies for the posts of engineers, graduates, CA and ITI pass students.

The application process begins today, July 22 at 10 am and will conclude on August 21, 2019. The recruitment is advertised by Broadcast Engineering Consultant India Limited (BECIL). Candidates can apply online at the BECIL or NMRC websites.

The nature of employment will be contractual. The contractual appointment would be for 03 years.

Details of vacancies:

1. Station Controllers/Train Operators: 9 posts

Salary: Rs.35,000.00 per months with 5% annual increment.

Eligibility: Graduate in Science (B. Sc.) or 3 years Engineering Diploma in Electrical / Electronics / Electronics & Telecommunications / Civil / Mechanical / IT / Computer Science or BE/B.Tech in above disciplines from a Government recognized University/Institute.

2. Customer Relation Assistants: 16 posts

Salary: Rs.30,000.00 per months with 5% annual increment.

Eligibility: 3 years Graduate in any discipline from Government recognised University/Institute.

3. Junior Engineer (Electrical): 12 posts

Salary: Rs.35,000.00 per months with 5% annual increment.

Eligibility: 3 years Diploma in Electrical Engineering or equivalent trade or BE/B.Tech in Electrical Engineering from a Government recognized University/Institute.

4. Junior Engineer (Mechanical): 4 posts

Salary: Rs.35,000.00 per months with 5% annual increment.

Eligibility: 3 years Diploma in Mechanical Engineering or equivalent trade or BE/B.Tech in Electrical Engineering from a Government recognized University/Institute.

5. Junior Engineer (Electronics): 15 posts

Salary: Rs.35,000.00 per months with 5% annual increment.

Eligibility: 3 years Diploma in Electronics Engineering or equivalent trade or BE/B.Tech in Electrical Engineering from a Government recognized University/Institute.

6. Junior Engineer (Civil): 4 posts

Salary: Rs.35,000.00 per months with 5% annual increment.

Eligibility: 3 years Diploma in Civil Engineering or equivalent trade or BE/B.Tech in Electrical Engineering from a Government recognized University/Institute.

7. Technician/Maintainer (Fitter): 9 posts

Salary: Rs.25,000.00 per months with 5% annual increment.

Eligibility: 2 years ITI/NCVT in Fitter or equivalent trade from a Government recognized University/Institute.

8. Technician/Maintainer (Electrician): 29 posts

Salary: Rs.25,000.00 per months with 5% annual increment.

Eligibility: 2 years ITI/NCVT in Electrician or equivalent trade from a Government recognized University/Institute.

9. Technician/Maintainer (Electronic Mechanic): 90 posts

Salary: Rs.25,000.00 per months with 5% annual increment.

Eligibility: 2 years ITI/NCVT in Electronics or equivalent trade from a Government recognized University/Institute.

10. Technician/Maintainer (Refrigeration & AC Mechanic): 7 posts

Salary: Rs.25,000.00 per months with 5% annual increment.

Eligibility: 2 years ITI/NCVT in (Refrigeration & AC Mechanic) or equivalent trade from a Government recognized University/Institute.

11. Account Assistant: 3 posts

Salary: Rs.30,000.00 per months with 5% annual increment.

Eligibility: Graduate in Commerce (B.Com.) or CA (Inter)/ICWA from a Government recognized University/Institute.

12. Office Assistant: 1 post

Salary: Rs.25,000.00 per months with 5% annual increment.

Eligibility: Graduate in any discipline from a Government recognized University/Institute. BCA/BBA candidates will be given preference.

