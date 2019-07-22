e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 22, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Jul 22, 2019

NMRC Recruitment: Noida metro is hiring 199 engineers, CA, graduates. Application begins today

NMRC Recruitment: Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) is hiring 199 engineers, graduates, CA and ITI pass students. The application process begins on July 22 and will conclude on August 21, 2019. Check direct link to apply, and official notification here.

education Updated: Jul 22, 2019 08:45 IST
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
NMRC Recruitment: Noida metro is hiring 199 engineers. Application begins today
NMRC Recruitment: Noida metro is hiring 199 engineers. Application begins today (HT File)

NMRC Recruitment: Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) has invited applications for recruitment against 199 vacancies for the posts of engineers, graduates, CA and ITI pass students.

The application process begins today, July 22 at 10 am and will conclude on August 21, 2019. The recruitment is advertised by Broadcast Engineering Consultant India Limited (BECIL). Candidates can apply online at the BECIL or NMRC websites.

The nature of employment will be contractual. The contractual appointment would be for 03 years.

Details of vacancies:

1. Station Controllers/Train Operators: 9 posts

Salary: Rs.35,000.00 per months with 5% annual increment.

Eligibility: Graduate in Science (B. Sc.) or 3 years Engineering Diploma in Electrical / Electronics / Electronics & Telecommunications / Civil / Mechanical / IT / Computer Science or BE/B.Tech in above disciplines from a Government recognized University/Institute.

2. Customer Relation Assistants: 16 posts

Salary: Rs.30,000.00 per months with 5% annual increment.

Eligibility: 3 years Graduate in any discipline from Government recognised University/Institute.

3. Junior Engineer (Electrical): 12 posts

Salary: Rs.35,000.00 per months with 5% annual increment.

Eligibility: 3 years Diploma in Electrical Engineering or equivalent trade or BE/B.Tech in Electrical Engineering from a Government recognized University/Institute.

4. Junior Engineer (Mechanical): 4 posts

Salary: Rs.35,000.00 per months with 5% annual increment.

Eligibility: 3 years Diploma in Mechanical Engineering or equivalent trade or BE/B.Tech in Electrical Engineering from a Government recognized University/Institute.

5. Junior Engineer (Electronics): 15 posts

Salary: Rs.35,000.00 per months with 5% annual increment.

Eligibility: 3 years Diploma in Electronics Engineering or equivalent trade or BE/B.Tech in Electrical Engineering from a Government recognized University/Institute.

6. Junior Engineer (Civil): 4 posts

Salary: Rs.35,000.00 per months with 5% annual increment.

Eligibility: 3 years Diploma in Civil Engineering or equivalent trade or BE/B.Tech in Electrical Engineering from a Government recognized University/Institute.

7. Technician/Maintainer (Fitter): 9 posts

Salary: Rs.25,000.00 per months with 5% annual increment.

Eligibility: 2 years ITI/NCVT in Fitter or equivalent trade from a Government recognized University/Institute.

8. Technician/Maintainer (Electrician): 29 posts

Salary: Rs.25,000.00 per months with 5% annual increment.

Eligibility: 2 years ITI/NCVT in Electrician or equivalent trade from a Government recognized University/Institute.

9. Technician/Maintainer (Electronic Mechanic): 90 posts

Salary: Rs.25,000.00 per months with 5% annual increment.

Eligibility: 2 years ITI/NCVT in Electronics or equivalent trade from a Government recognized University/Institute.

10. Technician/Maintainer (Refrigeration & AC Mechanic): 7 posts

Salary: Rs.25,000.00 per months with 5% annual increment.

Eligibility: 2 years ITI/NCVT in (Refrigeration & AC Mechanic) or equivalent trade from a Government recognized University/Institute.

11. Account Assistant: 3 posts

Salary: Rs.30,000.00 per months with 5% annual increment.

Eligibility: Graduate in Commerce (B.Com.) or CA (Inter)/ICWA from a Government recognized University/Institute.

12. Office Assistant: 1 post

Salary: Rs.25,000.00 per months with 5% annual increment.

Eligibility: Graduate in any discipline from a Government recognized University/Institute. BCA/BBA candidates will be given preference.

Direct link to apply for NMRC recruitment 2019 from BECIL website

Direct link to apply for NMRC Recruitment 2019 from NMRC website

 Check official notification here

First Published: Jul 22, 2019 08:31 IST

tags
more from education
top news
    trending topics
    Parliament Live UpdatesKarnataka Assembly Floor Test Live UpdatesGoogle Doodle Marks 50th anniversary of Apollo 11 space missionSachin Tendulkar
    don't miss