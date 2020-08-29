e-paper
No lockdown in NEET and JEE exam cities: Odisha Govt

The order further stated that all COVID-19 safety norms are to be followed at the examination centres in view of the pandemic.

education Updated: Aug 29, 2020 12:51 IST
Asian News International| Posted by Nandini
Bhubaneswar
         

There will be no lockdown or shutdown in force in the cities in Odisha where NEET and JEE exams will be held from August 30 to September 7 and from September 12 and September 14, said the Odisha Government on Friday.

“There will be no lockdown or shutdown in force in the examination cities in Odisha from 30th August and 7th September and from 12th September and 14th September,” read an order.

“The organisers will ensure that all safety protocols relating to COVID-19 such as physical distancing, mask-wearing, no spitting in public place, personal hygiene and sanitation, etc. are duly maintained inside the centre. The District Authority will ensure the same outside the examination centre,” it added.

Meanwhile, Odisha Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy said that the state government has decided to facilitate free transportation and accommodation to the caniddates for JEE and NEET in the state.

Earlier, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had written to the Union HRD Minister and spoken to the Prime Minister for postponing the NEET and JEE examinations.

The National Testing Agency is scheduled to conduct the NEET on Septemeber 13 and JEE examinations between September 1-6.

