No school bags day for class 1-8 students in Manipur on working Saturday

education

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 19:00 IST

Manipur government is all set to introduce ‘No school bag Day’ for students studying in class I-VIII in all the private, government aided and government schools in the state on every working Saturday “to make schools a more joyful place for learning.”

The step has been taken up considering the lots of inconveniences, health problems and discomfort faced by young students for their physical and mental efforts of carrying heavy school bags every day.

In an office memorandum issued here on September 3, Commissioner T Ranjit of Education(schools) said the students in class I-VIII are found to be always engaged with the routine works related to school curriculum, additional home work assignments thereby finding hard to find any quality time for life skill activities including games and sports, extra co-curriculum activities etc which can help in their holistic personality development and growth.

So to provide a holistic development of the students by making schools a joyful place for learning and also to reduce the excessive stress created amongst the students on one hand, the government has decided to declare every working Saturday as ‘No school bag Day’,the memorandum said.

Stating that the ‘No school bag Day’ shall be enforced in all categories of schools including the government, government aided and private schools for students studying in Class I-VIII, it said.

“On all working Saturdays, the students shall not carry any school bag and school shall ensure taking life skill activities including extra co-curriculum activities, games and sports, recreational activities etc and make school a more joyful place for learning,” it added.

Appreciating the state government’s decision, some parents when contacted said that it should be implemented as soon as possible. However a guardian who did not want to disclose his identity, said, “But whether the private schools will implement the new initiative in their schools is a big question.”

However the Manipur Education Minister Th Radheshyam Singh assured that the ‘No school bag Day’ will be enforced in all schools in the state. “We’re currently working to finalise a proper mechanism for its successful implementation in the state without delay,” says Minister Radheshyam. “After all this is a new initiative wherein our young students can play or engaged in other creative activities.”

First Published: Sep 05, 2019 19:00 IST