Nobel Prize Museum to hold exhibition in Punjab

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 16:59 IST

The Nobel Prize Museum’s exhibition unveiling in Mohali near here on Wednesday at the third edition of Nobel Prize Series 2019 will highlight science stories and achievements, it was announced on Sunday.

Designed on the theme of teaching and learning, the exhibition titled ‘For the greatest benefit of humankind’ will bring people up close to how science, literature and peace efforts have contributed to humanity’s progress.

At the exhibition, which will be open to the public till October 11 at the National Agri-Food Biotechnology Institute in Mohali, thousands of participants will walk away with rich insights and ideas on how an individual can contribute to the well-being of humanity while shaping India’s path of innovation and progress.

It is expected that around 500-600 students and research scholars, in addition to 600-700 teachers and early career faculties from across Punjab and other parts of the country, will participate in the exhibition simultaneously held in Mohali and Ludhiana cities.

The Nobel Prize Series inspires people to seek knowledge, ask questions and contribute to improving the world.

At the exhibition, Nobel laureates will share their personal experiences shedding light on the worlds of science, literature and peace and the role of teachers in helping them achieve their goals.

The Nobel Prize Series is being organised by the Department of Biotechnology of the Ministry of Science and Technology and Nobel Media AB, Sweden, in partnership with the government of Punjab.

Serge Haroche (Nobel Prize in Physics in 2012) and Kailash Satyarthi (Nobel Peace Prize in 2014) will take part in the activities along with Juleen Zierath, Member of Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences and the Nobel Academy.

