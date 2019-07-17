Noida International University- Creating future- ready professionals

education

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 14:52 IST

Education lets you exhilarate to a brighter future. With changing times and increasing competition, being the best is not an exception but a necessity. This excellence can only be achieved with the best guidance and direction.

Noida International University started with an aim to provide a platform to all the budding youngsters for imparting education and contributing to the growth and development of the nation.

With its outstanding faculty, world-class teaching standards, and innovative academic programmes, Noida International University intends to set a new benchmark in the Indian education system.

How is NIU contributing to the changing research and technological developments in India?

Noida International University is one of India’s top ranked universities, which offers an array of accredited courses, qualified faculties and state of art infrastructure.

A research and innovation-driven university, NIU offers various courses in engineering which are all committed to promoting research, extension, entrepreneurship and innovation.

NIU is dedicated towards the betterment of the Indian and global society by giving wings to budding researchers with the help of state of the art laboratories and research labs equipped with the best and latest equipment.

What makes NIU different from the other universities?

Infrastructure: With the best college experience, international facilities and upgraded infrastructure NIU aims to provide a perfect sync between students’ career aspirations with corporate expectations.

Education : NIU boasts of the the best faculty which is fully dedicated and committed towards the students. In the School of Engineering and Technology, apart from regular Teaching Learning Process, Workshops, Model Exhibitions, Special Lecture Series, Seminars, Projects and Technical Paper Presentation etc. are held to support the Engineering Education. The school also encourages its students to engage in extra-curricular and co-curricular activities, essential for development and nurturing of team spirit, and developing organizational goals. The laboratories in the department are fully equipped with all the latest machinery; instruments and tools for sharpening application based skills of the students.

What are the special facilities provided by the University?

Scholarship : The Noida International University acknowledges the potential in today’s youth and in order to attract talented and progressive minds, the University offers generous scholarships to meritorious students. The aim of a scholarship is to basically provide an opportunity for a world class education to students who are academically brilliant and deserving but do not have the financial means to pursue a good education.

Industrial experience : In offer to provide the students the best practical experience regular industrial visits are conducted by the university. To provide the insight of manufacturing procedure of the organization the students visited the Yakult Industries, Anmol Industries Pvt. Ltd, Coca Cola Happiness Factory and many other industries. These visits helped the students in getting a hands on experience of the detailed knowledge about the working environment of the company, and the manufacturing process in FMCG Sector also to understand how the quality is maintained by various quality control checks during final packaging & production levels.

Placement: The University offers one of the best placement opportunities to its students. More than 200 companies pitched for NIU students across the industry.

Record placement performance, with overall 95% student getting job offers who have registered themselves for placement drives in the session 2018-19.

students grabbing job offers with lucrative salaries of 10 LPA and getting placed in renowned companies like BYJU’S, Honda cars, HDFC SMC, Tata Steel etc.

The University which boasts of its high placement records also saw various other organisations like Google, HCL, TCS, Dell, Dabur, Ericsson, Cognizant ,Just Dial, WIPRO LTD, Alibaba group, Big Basket, Swiggy, Naukri.com, Cure Fit, Ernst & Young, ICICI Bank etc. offering job opportunities to NIU students.

Other facilities: Apart from the above facilities, NIU provides transport, hostel and medical facilities to it’s students so that they are taken care of and do not face any difficulty while studying in NIU. To cater to the other needs of the students, NIU also has an in-house cafeteria where the students are served clean and healthy food items which will act as a support in their stay at NIU. The students can also access the bank and ATM facility that is provided in the campus.

How does NIU ensure International experience to it’s students

NIU is very sensitive to growing trends of globalization of higher education and is continuously working to establish collaboration with globally reputed Universities Abroad. We are working on establishing membership with reputed global education bodies and associations. The curriculum of NIU pays special importance to the global perspectives and accordingly maintains high global standards.With its international collaborations, NIU is continuously thriving to provide it’s students the best global exposure and experience in their respective field to give them a bright future ahead. Apart from this NIU is also home to various International students from across the globe, who bring with them various diversity and culture to the university. NIU International office has dedicated officers to serve the needs of International student’s welfare. They serve as the first point of contact for all international students and all their queries are answered .They are always available for the students to facilitate their pick up from the airport to their stay, logistics, their mandatory registration, visa verification, police information, etc.

How do you keep updated with the changing educational scenarios in the country?

Our dedicated R&D team at NIU ensures that our syllabus is up to date with the changing times of education. NIU’s qualified learned faculties are constantly maintaining industry-academia relationship by contributing and participating in various august forums. NIU’s honourable Pro Chancellor Dr. Vikram Singh (Ex-DGP UP Police) is an avid contributor to the issues of national interest and regularly shares his valued insights on pertinent issues with renowned media outlets while driving the #NIUImpact campaign for the university.

