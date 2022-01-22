Northern Railways to conduct walk-in interviews for 29 senior resident posts

Northern Railway Recruitment: Northern Railways is inviting applications for the post of Senior Residents under the Senior Residency Scheme at Northern Railway Central Hospital in New Delhi. Candidates who are found eligible will be allowed to appear for a walk-in interview. The interviews will be conducted for 29 vacancies in 12 Specialties.

Eligible candidates are advised to fill the application form on an A4 Size Paper as per the prescribed format.

Candidates will be selected through the process of walk-in Interviews. Candidates are requested to report at the venue along with the Application form. The form should be filled in and signed along with self-attested copies of the all the requisite documents.

Eligibility

Candidates must have completed a Post Graduate degree or diploma that is recognised by the MCI/NBE in the concerned Specialty.

Age Limit

The regular age criterion is 37 years for General category candidates, 40 years for OBC, and 42 years for SC/ST candidates, as on January 20, 2022.

According to the notice, candidates must carry all documents in original and produce them for verification. Only those candidates who are found eligible after verifying documents will appear for the walk-in interview. Candidates are requested to produce all original documents and self-attested copies during the interview.

The interviews will be conducted in Auditorium, 1st Floor, Academic Block, Northern Railway Central Hospital, New Delhi on February 03 and February 04., 2022. Candidates need to report to the venue at 8:30 am.

Candidates are requested to visit the official website at https://nr.indianrailways.gov.in/ for more information.