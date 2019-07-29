Now, no interviews for TGT aspirants in government -aided schools

education

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 08:51 IST

The state government has ended the provision of interviews in the selection process for the recruitment of assistant teachers for classes 6 to 10 in over 4300 government-aided high schools and intermediate colleges across the state, officials said.

An amendment to the Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education (Service Selection Boards) Act, 1982 has been made in this regard and duly published in the gazette notification making the selection process much shorter than before, said a senior official on condition of anonymity as he was not authorised to speak to the media.

Following the amendment, these Trained Graduate Teachers (TGT) would be selected on the basis of the merit list prepared based on just the written recruitment test by the UP Secondary Education Service Selection Board.

This new norm is likely to be implemented in the recruitment exams expected to start in August 2019, they said.

Till now, as per the UPSESSB norms, it was during the interviews that TGT candidates had to opt for five colleges on the basis of existing vacancies. However, now, the options would be taken on the basis of the merit list prepared on the basis of marks secured by aspirants in the written test, according to amended norms published in the gazette notification, a copy of which is in possession of HT.

In these government-aided colleges, 75% of the posts of trained graduate teachers would be filled through the director recruitment while the remaining 25% would be filled through promotion of those trained graduate teachers of the affiliated primary section of the college who have put in a minimum five years of satisfactory service, the gazette notification says.

However, it also makes clear that any vacant post of TGT in a college for which a fitting eligible candidate for promotion is not found in a recruitment yearm then that post can also be filled through direct recruitment.

But for recruitment in the affiliated primary section of these colleges, the recruitment of all teachers would take place through direct recruitment only, the norms say.

Many teachers and aspirants for teacher’s posts in these colleges welcomed the state government’s move and claimed that interviews were the single largest source of corruption in the selections. Teacher- MLC (Allahabad-Jhansi) Suresh Kumar Tripathi also welcomed the step and claimed that it would bring more fairness in the process of teachers’ selections in these government- aided institutions.

