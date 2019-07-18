Now, vocational subjects experts to teach till age of 70 in government schools

education

In good news for over 2000 guest lecturers of vocational subjects teaching in government-run and aided secondary schools of the state, the Uttar Pradesh government has allowed them to teach till the age of 70, said an official.

Till now, they used to retire at the age of 60 and unlike their regular subject counterparts were not given any extension.

Director (secondary education), UP Vinay Kumar Pandey has sent a missive dated July 10 to all district inspector of schools (DIOS) conveying the message that brings around 2168 such teachers on par with their fellow teachers of regular subjects in these schools now, informed officials who are in the know of things but not authorized to speak to the media.

However, the catch is that such teachers will have to get a favourable recommendation regarding their performance from a specially set up committee in every district under the chief development officer (CDO) once in every two years, said DIOS, Prayagraj RN Vishwakarma.

He said the committee would have CDO, DIOS and a principal of government Intermediate college and a subject expert nominated by the CDO.

Officials said a proposal to retain vocational teachers till the age of 70 was sent to the state government for approval on June 12, 2018 by the secondary education department.

However no action was taken prompting some of them to move high court. This led to the state government issuing orders in the favour of the vocational subject teachers.

Under the vocational subjects, a total of 41 subjects ranging from automobiles, textile design, photography, library science to computer are being are taught in the state.

For these teachers are hired at remuneration of ₹10,000 per month with these teachers teaching class 11 students for 10 months in a year and nine months in a year to class 12 students.

