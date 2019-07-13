e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 13, 2019-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Jul 13, 2019

NSUI demands protocol to ensure students with fake degrees are not admitted in DU

NSUI president Neeraj Kundan said it is a shame that students like Ankiv Baisoya managed to gain admission in the university using unfair means.

education Updated: Jul 13, 2019 07:54 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
(Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)

NSUI president Neeraj Kundan met Delhi University’s vice-chancellor Yogesh Tyagi on Friday and demanded a strong and comprehensive mechanism to ensure that students with fake degrees are not admitted.

Kundan said it is a shame that students like Ankiv Baisoya managed to gain admission in the university using unfair means.

Former DUSU president Baisoya was accused of furnishing a fake marksheet to gain admission. The university had filed a case against him.

“It is our utmost request to the university that such fraudsters and undeserving students are not allowed to gain admission in future. A detailed procedure along with set protocols should be put in place to identify such cases,” Kundan said.

First Published: Jul 13, 2019 07:53 IST

tags
more from education
top news
    trending topics
    Parliament Live UpdatesKarnataka Crisis LiveAustralia vs England HighlightsXiaomi Redmi K20Horoscope Today
    don't miss
      icc world cup 2019