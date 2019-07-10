NTA admit card 2019 for OPENMAT (MBA) and BEd entrance exam 2019 today

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will on Wednesday release the admit card for IGNOU OPENMAT (MBA) and Bachelor of Education (BEd) entrance examination 2019.

Candidates can download the IGNOU OPENMAT (MBA) admit card and IGNOU BEd admit card for the official website ntaignou.nic.in.

The entrance examinations of IGNOU’s MBA (OPENMAT) and BEd programmes for January 2020 admissions will be conducted by National Testing Agency on 27th July 2019, at more than 100 cities across India.

The IGNOU MBA entrance test will be held from 2pm to 5pm, while the IGNOU B.Ed entrance 2019 will be held between 10am to 12 noon.

Candidates should read the instructions on the Admit Card carefully and in case of any discrepancy in the particulars of the candidate or his/her photograph and signatures shown in the admit card and confirmation page, they should immediately approach the help line between 10am and 5pm until 27 July. In such cases, candidates would appear in the examination with the already downloaded admit card. However, NTA will take necessary action to make correction in the record later. The admit cards will not be sent by post.

Steps to download IGNOU MBA, B.Ed entrance admit card 2019 :

Visit the official website at ntaignou.nic.in

Click on the link for admit card download

Enter the required details on the login page that opens and submit

Take a printout of admit card and save it on your computer

First Published: Jul 10, 2019 17:23 IST