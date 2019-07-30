NTA AIAPGET result 2019 declared at ntaaiapget.nic.in

education

NTA AIAPGET 2019: National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the results for All India Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Test (AIAPGET) 2019. The candidates can check their results through the website at ntaaiapget.nic.in.

NTA had earlier released the official answer keys on July 20, 2019 on its website.

How to check NTA AIAPGET results 2019:

Visit the official website at ntaaiapget.nic.in

On the homepage click on the link that reads‘NTA AIAPGET results 2019’

Key in your roll number, date of birth and other login credentials

Your results will appear on the screen

Download and take its print out.

