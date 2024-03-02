NTA CURE 2023: List of shortlisted candidates for Stage II exam released; check here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the list of shortlisted candidates for the stage II exam in other Universities to which they have applied. Candidates can check the list of shortlisted candidates on the official NTA website at nta.ac.in. NTA releases shortlisted candidates for Stage II exam in other Universities

“In continuation of the Public Notice ` Declaration of Provisional Result of Stage-1 CURE-2023 Exam for Various Group B and Group C (Non-Teaching) Posts’ Dated 21.02.24, following candidates have been shortlisted for Stage II exam in other Universities also that they have applied”, reads the official notification.

The Central University of Jharkhand and the University of Hyderabad will conduct the Stage II Exam independently. For the following four universities: Central University of Himachal Pradesh, Dharamshala; Mahatma Gandhi Central University, Motihari; English & Foreign Languages University, Hyderabad; and Central University of Punjab, Bathinda, details regarding the Stage II exam and the release of admit cards will be provided soon.

Direct link here

NTA CURE 2023: How to check

Visit the official website at nta.ac.in

On the homepage, click on “Shortlisted candidates who applied for Multiple Universities under CURE 2023.”

A pdf will be released on the screen

Check the list of candidates

Take print for future reference.

For the latest updates, applicants are advised to continue checking https://nta.ac.in/ and https://exams.nta.ac.in/CUREC/ on the NTA website. Candidates can contact the NTA Help Desk at 011- 40759000 or 011- 69227700 for any questions or clarifications.