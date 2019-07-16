NTA ICAR final answer key 2019 released at ntaicar.nic.in

education

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 13:02 IST

National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the final answer key for ICAR’s All India Entrance Examination for Admission (AIEEEA) UG, PG exam on its official website ntaicar.nic.in

Earlier, NTA had released the provisional answer key on July 8 after which few objections were raised against the answer keys. Considering the challenges, NTA released the final answer key.

How To Download ICAR AIEEA Final Answer Key 2019:

Visit the official website of NTA ICAR at ntaicar.nic.in

On the left panel, click on the link provided for ICAR final answer key.

A pdf will open. Download the pdf.

Scroll down till you reach the page with your concerned subject

Here’s the direct link to check the ICAR NET answer key.

First Published: Jul 16, 2019 13:02 IST