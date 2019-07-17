e-paper
NTA ICAR Results 2019 : AIEEA result declared at ntaicar.nic.in

NTA ICAR results 2019: National Testing Agency (NTA) on Wednesday declared the ICAR AIEEA 2019 result . Here is how to check NTA ICAR results 2019.

education Updated: Jul 17, 2019 23:26 IST
Nilesh Mathur
Nilesh Mathur
Hindustan Times, New Delhi

NTA ICAR Results 2019: National Testing Agency (NTA) on Wednesday declared the ICAR AIEEA 2019 result . (ntaicar.nic.in)

National Testing Agency (NTA) on Wednesday declared the ICAR AIEEA 2019 result . Indian Council of agricultural research (ICAR) had conducted the All India Entrance Examination for Admission (AIEEA) 2019 on July 1, 2019 in computer based test (CBT) mode.

Candidates can check ICAR’s AIEEA result 2019 on the official website of ICAR at ntaicar.nic.in. ICAR conducts AIEEA for admission to UG, PG and PhD courses in agriculture universities. Here are the direct links to check results:

Direct link to view result of AIEEA (UG) 2019

Direct link to view result of AIEEA (PG) 2019

Direct link to view result of AICE JRF/SRF (PGG) 2019

NTA has already released the final answer key of ICAR’s AIEEA exam 2019 on its official website.

How to check NTA ICAR AIEEA Result 2019:

Visit the official website of NTA ICAR at ntaicar.nic.in

Click on the link that reads “ICAR AIEEA Result 2019”

Key in your login credentials and submit

Your result will be displayed on screen

Download and take its print out.

First Published: Jul 17, 2019 23:16 IST

