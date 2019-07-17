NTA ICAR results 2019:AIEEA result to be declared today at ntaicar.nic.in

education

National Testing Agency (NTA) will declare the ICAR AIEEA 2019 result today, anytime soon. Indian Council of agricultural research (ICAR) had conducted the All India Entrance Examination for Admission (AIEEA) 2019 on July 1, 2019 in computer based test (CBT) mode.

According to the information bulletin issued by NTA, the result will be declared on July 17.

Once the NTA declares ICAR’s AIEEA result 2019, candidates can check it on the official website of ICAR at ntaicar.nic.in. ICAR conducts AIEEA for admission to UG, PG and PhD courses in agriculture universities.

NTA has already released the final answer key of ICAR’s AIEEA exam 2019 on its official website.

How to check NTA ICAR AIEEA Result 2019:

Visit the official website of NTA ICAR at ntaicar.nic.in

Click on the link that reads “ICAR AIEEA Result 2019”

Key in your login credentials and submit

Your result will be displayed on screen

Download and take its print out.

First Published: Jul 17, 2019 12:00 IST