NTA NCHM JEE 2020 score card released at nchmjee.nta.nic.in, here’s direct link to check

Updated: Sep 07, 2020 17:27 IST

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the National Council of Hotel Management and Catering Technology Joint Entrance Examination (NCHM JEE) score cards on its official website.

Candidates who have appeared for the entrance examination can check their score cards online at nchmjee.nta.nic.in.

The entrance examination was conducted on August 29, 2020.

The NCHM JEE is held for admission to undergraduate courses in hospitality and hotel management programmes.

Direct link to check NCHM JEE score card.

How to check the NCHM JEE score card:

1. Visit the official website at nchmjee.nta.nic.in

2. On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “NCHM JEE-NTA score cards”

3. A new page will appear on the display screen

4. Key in your credentials and login

5. The NCHMCT JEE score card will appear on the display screen

6. Download the score card and take its print out for future references.