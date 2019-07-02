NTA UGC-NET June 2019 answer key released, challenge before July 3. What’s next?

National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the answer key for UGC- NET June 2019 exam on its official website at ntanet.nic.in. Candidates can challenge or raise objection against any answer before July 3 at 11:50 pm.

According to the official notice issued by NTA, candidates will have to pay a sum of Rs 1000 for each answer challenged. The amount will be refunded if the challenge is found correct.

NTA has already released the question paper and response of each candidate on the website which can be accessed individually by logging in. The response can be tallied with the answer key. The facility to download the question paper and response sheet will be available only till July 3 at 5 pm.

After the NTA has received the challenges against answers, it will consider the correct challenges and release a final answer key before July 15. NTA will declare the results for NET June 2019 exam on July 15, according to the information bulletin.

How to download NTA NET Answer Key 2019:

Visit the official website of NTA NET at ntanet.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads challenge answer key

A login page will appear

Key in your application number, date of birth and security pin to login

The answer key will be displayed on screen

Download and take its print out for future reference.

