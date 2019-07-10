NTA UGC-NET final answer keys out, here’s how to check

National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the final answer keys for the National Eligibility Test (NET) June exam 2019 on its official website. Candidates can check the final answer key at ntanet.nic.in.

NTA UGC-NET June exam 2019 was conducted between June 20 and 26. 9.42 lakh candidates had appeared in 615 centres in 237 cities.

NTA had released the initial answer keys on July 1 and invited the candidates to challenge any wrong answer before July 3. Considering the challenges made by candidates, NTA has released the final answer keys for both the shifts.

The final result will be declared tentatively on July 15.

How to check NTA UGC-NET final answer key:

Visit the official website of NTA NET at ntanet.nic.in

On the left panel, click on the link that reads, Final answer key

A PDF will open

Tally the question and answer ID with your response sheet that was already provided on the website

Calculate your marks

First Published: Jul 10, 2019 07:33 IST