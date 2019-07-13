NTA UGC NET Result 2019 declared, check subject- wise cut-off here

education

National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the final results of UGC-NET June 2019 exam on its official website nta.ac.in. Candidates can login using their application number and date of birth to check whether they have qualified for JRF or assistant professor.

NTA has also released the subject- wise cut-off on its official website. Click here to check NTA UGC-NET June 2019 cut-off list.

NTA released the final answer keys for the UGC NET June exam 2019 on Wednesday. NTA UGC NET June exam 2019 was conducted between June 20 and 26 and 9.42 lakh candidates appeared in 615 centres in 237 cities. The initial answer keys of the exam was released on July 1 and candidates were allowed to raise objections until July 3.

How to check NTA UGC-NET Result 2019:

Visit the official website of NTA at nta.ac.in

Click on the UGC-NET June result link under ‘Latest @ NTA” section

Key in your application number and date of birth and submit

Click here to check UGC-NET result 2019

Your result will be displayed on screen

Download and take its print out if you are qualified

First Published: Jul 13, 2019 10:35 IST