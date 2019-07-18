New Delhi -°C
Odisha +3 admission merit list 2019: First allotment list out at samsodisha.gov.in
Odisha +3 admission merit list 2019: Higher Education Department, Odisha has uploaded the first merit list for +3 admission. Candidates can check the merit list on the SAMS portal.education Updated: Jul 18, 2019 13:58 IST
Candidates whose name is in the list can proceed for admission by paying the admission fee before July 21, till 5 pm.
How To Check Merit List Odisha +3 Admission 2019:
Go to SAMS portal at samsodisha.gov.in
Click on the link that reads Odisha +3 admission.
Click on the merit list link.
Key in your login credentials and submit
Merit list will appear on screen.
First Published: Jul 18, 2019 13:58 IST
