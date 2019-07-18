Odisha +3 admission merit list 2019: First allotment list out at samsodisha.gov.in

education

Higher Education Department, Odisha has uploaded the first merit list for +3 admission. Candidates can check the merit list on the SAMS portal.

Candidates whose name is in the list can proceed for admission by paying the admission fee before July 21, till 5 pm.

How To Check Merit List Odisha +3 Admission 2019:

Go to SAMS portal at samsodisha.gov.in

Click on the link that reads Odisha +3 admission.

Click on the merit list link.

Key in your login credentials and submit

Merit list will appear on screen.

