Odisha +3 admission merit list 2019: First allotment list out at samsodisha.gov.in

education Updated: Jul 18, 2019 13:58 IST
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
(Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)

Higher Education Department, Odisha has uploaded the first merit list for +3 admission. Candidates can check the merit list on the SAMS portal.

Candidates whose name is in the list can proceed for admission by paying the admission fee before July 21, till 5 pm.

How To Check Merit List Odisha +3 Admission 2019:

Go to SAMS portal at samsodisha.gov.in

Click on the link that reads Odisha +3 admission.

Click on the merit list link.

Key in your login credentials and submit

Merit list will appear on screen.

First Published: Jul 18, 2019 13:58 IST

