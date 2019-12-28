e-paper
Odisha Plus II examination to begin from March 3

Dec 28, 2019
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Bhubaneshwar
Bhubaneshwar
         

The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha Friday announced the schedule for the annual Plus-II examinations which will start on March 3 and will continue till March 28, an official said.

While the Science examinations will begin from March 3, the Arts and Commerce stream examinations to commence from March 4.

The CHSE Controller of Examinations, Bijay Kumar Sahu said 2,18, 800 candidates will appear in Arts stream while 98,536 candidates will appear in Science stream and 25,770 in Commerce.

The practical exam will start from January 27 and will continue up to February 5.

Sahu said online admit cards will be available three days before the beginning of the practical examinations.

The vocational examinations will be held from March 17.

The CHSE official said examinations will be held in centres where there is CCTV facilities. The colleges where there is no CCTV cameras, are asked to install the facility soon.

The colleges which fail to install CCTV cameras in time will be asked to ensure that their students appear in other centres having such facility.

Education News