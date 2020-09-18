e-paper
Home / Education / Odisha Plus Two Admissions 2020: First merit list released at SAMS portal, check key dates here

Odisha Plus Two Admissions 2020: First merit list released at SAMS portal, check key dates here

Odisha Plus Two Admissions 2020: The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha on Friday released the first selection merit list for admission for class 11, on the official website of Student Academic Management System (SAMS) at samsodisha.gov.in.

education Updated: Sep 18, 2020 13:14 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Odisha Plus Two Admissions 2020
Odisha Plus Two Admissions 2020
         

Odisha Plus Two Admissions 2020: The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha on Friday released the first selection merit list for admission for class 11, on the official website of Student Academic Management System (SAMS). Candidates who have applied for class 11 admissions can check the first merit list online at samsodisha.gov.in.

Candidates will have to chose the college type, district, name of the college and stream they have applied for. The list will be displayed on the screen. The merit list will have the barcode number, name and marks of the selected candidates.

Click here to view SAMS Odisha first selection merit list

Check Important Dates:

Admission of the Students selected in First Selection ---September 21 to 26.

Admission data updation and error reporting by Higher Secondary Schools in the e-Space -- September 21 to 28

Updation of Slide-up Request form online by students taken admission in First Selection -- September 21 to 29

Publication of merit list of the Second Selection -- October 3 (11 am)

Admission of the Students selected in Second Selection -- October 5 to 7

Publication of the Spot Selection merit list three times to the balance sheet after second merit list admission -- October 13

Last date for registration of students for Spot Admission in the respective Higher Secondary School -- October 13 to 15 (2 pm)

Publication of final list of Spot Admission out of the students registered at respective Higher Secondary Schools - October 15

Admission of the students selected in Spot Selection -- October 16 (10 am to 4 pm)

Admission data updation of the students who took admission in the Spot Selection by the Higher Secondary Schools in the e-Space -- October 17, till 6pm

