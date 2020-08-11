e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 11, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / Odisha’s Common PG Entrance exam to begin from September 30

Odisha’s Common PG Entrance exam to begin from September 30

The exam will be conducted under the Student Academic Management System (SAMS), said the state government in a notice on Monday.

education Updated: Aug 11, 2020 09:47 IST
Asian News International| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
Asian News International| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
Bhubaneswar
Representational image. (HT file)
Representational image. (HT file)
         

The Higher Education Department would conduct Common PG Entrance Test (CPET) 2020 for admission into various postgraduate courses in the Odisha government-run universities and colleges.

The exam will be conducted under the Student Academic Management System (SAMS), said the state government in a notice on Monday.

Aspirants can avail the online Common Application Form (CAF) on the official website of SAMS in between August 12 and 31. The examination would be held from September 30 to October 7. Applicants can avail Hall Ticket in e-space on September 20.

A Statewide merit list would be published on October 25 while the admission process would be completed by November 20. Classes of PG first year would commence on December 1.

tags
top news
Maintaining peace with India a diplomatic priority, says China amid Ladakh border tension
Maintaining peace with India a diplomatic priority, says China amid Ladakh border tension
Rahul Gandhi suggests MGNREGA, NYAY to help poor, then shoots a question
Rahul Gandhi suggests MGNREGA, NYAY to help poor, then shoots a question
Over 53,000 new Covid-19 cases, 871 deaths take India’s tally to 2.26 million, recovery rate at 69.79%
Over 53,000 new Covid-19 cases, 871 deaths take India’s tally to 2.26 million, recovery rate at 69.79%
Bihar polls will be held on time, says Election Commission
Bihar polls will be held on time, says Election Commission
LIVE: More than 2.52 cr samples tested for Covid-19 till now, says ICMR
LIVE: More than 2.52 cr samples tested for Covid-19 till now, says ICMR
Video of headmaster taking money from students in Champaran goes viral
Video of headmaster taking money from students in Champaran goes viral
Google launches People Cards in India to make users more visible online
Google launches People Cards in India to make users more visible online
Covid and kids: Rising cases in US but what of India?
Covid and kids: Rising cases in US but what of India?
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19 CasesPM Modisubmarine OFC launchKamya PunjabiSadak 2 first lookKarnataka SSLC Result 2020Karnataka SSLC 10th Result 2020 LIVE Updates

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In