On Day 1 of second list admissions, DU colleges see a heavier footfall

On the first day of admissions under the second list, Delhi University’s off campus and south campus colleges witnessed heavy footfall after many colleges dropped their cut-offs by at least a percentage point.

In Sri Venkateswara College, one of the most popular colleges in south campus, around 170 students took admissions Thursday taking the total number of admissions to 439.

“There were a lot of applicants for BSc (Hons) in Chemistry and Mathematics as well as BCom(Hons) and programme course. A third cut-off list is unlikely for these courses,” said admissions convener Latha Narayan. “While BSc (Hons) in Electronics saw a good footfall today, BA (Hons) Economics saw few applicants maybe because of the high cut-off.” she said. So far, only two students have taken admission in the college for BA(Hons) Economics.

In Shyam Lal College, 48 students took admission to various undergraduate courses, including History and BA Programme combinations which saw the most admissions. Interestingly, the college saw a combined total of 48 admissions after the first list.

In Aurobindo College, 170 students took admission taking the total number of admission to 557 for the 1,050 available seats. “This has been the most number of admissions in a single day since the admissions started. Among the courses, BCom programme has seen a lot of admissions and it is likely to be closed in the next list,” said Vipin Aggarwal, principal of Aurobindo College.

In Lakshmibai College, which had seen only 108 admissions till a day earlier, 61 students took admission on Thursday. Similarly, in Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, 40 students took admission after the second list taking the total number of admissions to 174 for the approximately 640 undergraduate seats.

Popular colleges like Kirori Mal College (KMC), Hindu College, Ramjas College and Miranda House did not see more than 100 students coming for admissions on Thursday as most of their seats were filled under first cut-off list. Some of these colleges including Hindu College and Miranda House, have seen over-admissions.

KMC officials said students who had taken admission in BCom (Hons) and BA(Hons) in Economics had cancelled their admission since popular colleges like Shri Ram College of Commerce still had unreserved and a few reserved seats left in the two courses respectively.

While 140 students took admission in the BCom(Hons) in SRCC, Kirori Mal College, which saw no applicants under BCom(Hons) till the first list, saw only one student taking admission on Thursday. “Students mostly applied for the BSc(Hons) in Physics,” said a college official.

