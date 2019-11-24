Online spoken English course for government primary school teachers in UP

education

Updated: Nov 24, 2019 09:30 IST

Now all English teachers of state government-run primary and upper primary schools spread across all 75 districts of UP will need to undergo a short duration mandatory online course on spoken English.

A decision in this regard has been taken by the director general (school education). Principal, English Language Teaching Institute (ELTI), Prayagraj, Skand Shukla has been asked to prepare a formal proposal in this regard and send it to the state government for approval, inform state education department officials aware of the development.

The DG has conveyed that if needed, support of firms specialising in offering such courses could also be taken, they added.

UP has over 1 lakh primary and around 50,000 upper primary schools and under the mission efforts are now on to ascertain the exact number of English teachers in these institutions and make due arrangements for them to be trained using the specially tailored online spoken English course.

Officials added that first teachers of those schools, which are imparting teaching in English medium, would be given the training. Officials maintain that the entire exercise is aimed at empowering teachers and improve the level of education being imparted in the government-run primary and upper primary schools.

Skand Shukla confirmed the development and said that course material for the proposed online spoken English will be prepared and only then the online training will start.

Under the initiative, efforts are also on to restart a diploma course in English and other languages offered by ELTI in the past in association with English and Foreign Languages University, Hyderabad, and also make study materials prepared by ELTI like story books and story cards to teachers of these schools.

Officials and teachers would also visit and study academic works of good English medium schools and prepare a proposal for improving the academic in English-medium government-run primary schools of the state.