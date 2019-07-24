Online teacher transfer process hits software hurdle

education

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 09:26 IST

The performance of the department of school education, Punjab, has been far from satisfactory in the implementation of performance-based online teacher transfer policy. To be executed in three rounds, the first merit list should have been released by July 15 and the entire process should have been completed by July 31. Yet, even the first merit list has not been released so far (as per its plan, the second list should have been out by now).

The department has already extended the last date of submitting application for transfers. The initial deadline was July 14; this was rescheduled to July 16. Sources said that the department had raised objections on 1,751 applications after it found errors and discrepancies in applicant’s particulars, leading to the delay. The department also allowed applicants to correct their applications by July 20.

In view of this, the department also warned that strict action would be taken against applicants, who had deliberately misled it for seeking transfer. A senior official of the department, who did not wish to be named, said, “Those deliberately misleading the organisation will not be eligible to seek transfer for the next two years.”

Vikramdev Singh, state committee member, Democratic Teacher Front, said, “It seems that Punjab school education department is itself puzzled over its online performance-based policy and is unable to complete it. The department had announced that the entire teacher transfer process would be completed in three phases till July 31. It has failed to even complete the first phase so far.”

School education secretary Krishan Kumar did not respond to repeated calls and messages. Deputy state project director Manoj Kumar said, “We had problems with the software, as previously it did not offer the option to rectify information. We got this done. Later, we found mistakes in 1,751 applications. There is another bug in the software that we are working to address. The first merit list will be released soon.”

First Published: Jul 24, 2019 09:26 IST