Only 2.2 Lakh applications received for 2.42 lakh seats for DElEd in UP

With the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) declaring BEd qualified candidates eligible for teaching in primary schools in June 2018, the craze for admission in Diploma in Elementary Education (DElEd) course—formerly dubbed BTC or basic teaching certificate (BTC) course—has witnessed a sharp decline in Uttar Pradesh this year.

Around 2.20 lakh applicants had applied till 6 pm on Wednesday for 2,42,300 seats on offer in the state so far. The last date for applying is July 11. Last year, the course attracted 3.53 lakh applicants, informed Anil Bhushan Chaturvedi, secretary, Exam Regulatory Authority, Prayagraj.

The less number of applications indicates the lack of interest among the unemployed for the course. Though the final count of applicants would become clear only on Thursday evening, officials claim that the final figure is expected to be the lowest in past 7 years despite the number of seats being five times the number that was available in 2013.

Last year, a total of 3,53,140 candidates had applied for the 242300 DElEd seats on offer. Out of these if 23,750 seats of minority institutions are left aside, mere 1.61 lakh seats out of 21,8550 could be filled. In 2016 and 2017, 719429 candidates had applied for these many seats and officials claim that most seats got filled in both these years.

At present there are a total of 3103 colleges offering the course in Uttar Pradesh and offer a total of 2,31,700 seats. Besides, 67 government-run District Institutes of Education and Training (DIETs) and one CTE in Varanasi between them have 10,600 seats. As a result, a total of 2,42,300 seats of the course are on offer in UP this year.

Till 2017, the two-year DElEd course was mandatory for aspirants wishing to bag teaching positions in government-run primary and upper primary schools operating under the Basic Education Council of the state.

Year-wise breakup of applicants and seats of DElEd course in state:

Year Seats Applicants

2013 45,350 6,68,696

2014 54,500 4,99,227

2015 81,750 3,85,433

2016 and 2017 242300 7,19,429

(Admission of both sessions held together)

2018 2,42,300 3,53,140

