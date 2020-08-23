e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 23, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / Only 27% children in UP have electronic devices, online education is impractical: Akhilesh

Only 27% children in UP have electronic devices, online education is impractical: Akhilesh

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday termed as impractical the decision of the Uttar Pradesh government to impart online education following the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic.

education Updated: Aug 23, 2020 10:50 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by Nandini
Press Trust of India| Posted by Nandini
Lucknow
Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav
Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav (PTI)
         

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday termed as impractical the decision of the Uttar Pradesh government to impart online education following the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic.

In a statement issued here, Yadav said, “The way in which the BJP implemented demonetisation and GST without any preparations, it is similarly proceeding with the online education for children. The results are not good. This is an impractical step.” He also said, “Online education cannot work without a computer, laptop or smartphone. Only 27 per cent of children in the state have a laptop or smartphone. More than half of the children in the state do not get electricity.” “Apart from this, the speed of internet connection is slow. There is a difference in the socio-economic level of the students, as a result of which online education is not easy for everyone,” he added.

The SP chief said that when his party was in government, it had distributed 18 lakh laptops to students. “At that time, the BJP people used to ridicule it, and today the laptops have become a necessity,” he said.

Yadav also said, “The BJP talks about Sanskrit and sanskriti (culture). But, the reality is that the government is ignoring the Sanskrit schools. The government is going to close them. Attention should be paid to accommodate students and scholars studying there.”

top news
A day after million mark, India performs 800k Covid-19 tests
A day after million mark, India performs 800k Covid-19 tests
Javadekar announces SOPs for resuming film, TV shooting
Javadekar announces SOPs for resuming film, TV shooting
‘Change in leadership, complete rehaul’: Top Cong leaders write to Sonia
‘Change in leadership, complete rehaul’: Top Cong leaders write to Sonia
CBI calls Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend Siddharth Pithani, cook for questioning
CBI calls Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend Siddharth Pithani, cook for questioning
Trump campaign woos Indian Americans with ‘Howdy Modi’, ‘Namaste Trump’
Trump campaign woos Indian Americans with ‘Howdy Modi’, ‘Namaste Trump’
With China tensions rising, US joins Taiwan to mark battle anniversary
With China tensions rising, US joins Taiwan to mark battle anniversary
Balance, skill, temperament: Gavaskar names ‘India’s best-ever Test team’
Balance, skill, temperament: Gavaskar names ‘India’s best-ever Test team’
‘Sorry but BCCI didn’t treat Dhoni the right way’: Saqlain Mushtaq
‘Sorry but BCCI didn’t treat Dhoni the right way’: Saqlain Mushtaq
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyMS DhoniSushant Singh RajputHartalika Teej 2020 WishesChandrayaan-2

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In