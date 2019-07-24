‘Only 45% engineering students got jobs through campus placements in 2017-2018’

education

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 09:10 IST

Barely 45% of the students who graduated from engineering institutes in 2017-18 were employed through campus placements, revealed a report submitted by the Union Ministry of Human Resource Development (HRD) at the Lok Sabha recently. The data from the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) was given by the ministry in response to a query raised by a member of the Opposition.

“Of the 7.92 lakh students who graduated from AICTE-approved engineering colleges in 2017-18, 3.59 lakh students got employed through campus placements. However, this figure does not include students who found jobs on their own, those who are self-employed, as well as those who pursued higher education,” said Union HRD minister Ramesh Pokhriyal.

According to the figures shared by AICTE, the employment percentage for the batch of 2016-17 stood at 42.27% while the number stood at 42.82% in 2015-16. Pokhriyal’s statement further highlights how in 2018-19, the total number of students employed stood at a little over 4 lakh. The total number of students graduating from colleges in 2018-19 was, however, not available with the authorities.

Reacting to reports that have pointed out the falling demand for engineering colleges and institutes, Pokhriyal further explained the various changes being introduced by AICTE to bridge the gap between academic inputs and industry demands. “Internships have been made mandatory for all engineering students, across affiliated institutes. At the same time, institutes are also being encouraged to improve the quality of education by training teachers,” said Pokhriyal.

In December last year, a specially-appointed committee decided to introduce a ban on new engineering institutes from 2020, to control the increasing vacancies in the existing institutes. The idea, said officials from AICTE, was to control an increase in tradition engineering course and instead allow only new and emerging fields with high employment potential like artificial intelligence, internet of things, blockchain, robotics, quantum computing, data sciences, cybersecurity, 3D printing and design, and virtual reality.

However, principals of engineering colleges have a different opinion. “Instead of shutting down colleges and reducing the intake capacity of engineering institutes, the government should focus on investing in industries other than just IT. Placements trends highlight how demand for civil, mechanical and electronics engineering has reduced due to lack of job opportunities in those sectors,” said Gopakumaran Thampi, principal of Thadomal Shahani Engineering College, Bandra.

First Published: Jul 24, 2019 07:51 IST