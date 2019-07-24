Osmania University BA, BSc exam results declared at osmania.ac.in

education

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 09:10 IST

Osmania University Result 2019: The results for BA, BSc exam has been declared by Osmania University on its official website at osmania.ac.in. Candidates can check their results online by logging in using their roll number.

The BA and BSc and BBA exams was conducted in May, 2019.

How to check Osmania University Result 2019:

Visit the official website of Osmania University at osmania.ac.in.

Click on the result link given on the homepage.

Select the particular undergraduate course

Key in your 12 digit hall ticket number and submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Download and take its printout.

First Published: Jul 24, 2019 08:28 IST