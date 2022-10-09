OTET recruitment 2022: Application process begins from October 10
OTET 2022 application process will commence on October 10.
Board of Secondary Education, Odisha will begin the application process for Odisha Teachers eligibility Test, OTET tomorrow, October 10. Candidates can apply online at the official website of OTET at bseodisha.ac.in. The deadline for submission of application form is October 19.
The OTET application fee is ₹400 for SC/ST category and ₹600 for Other Category of candidates. Candidates who will scores 60% or more in the TET Examination will be considered as TET pass. The detail syllabus of OTET is available at www.bseodisha.ac.in.
OTET recruitment 2022: How to apply
Visit the website of BSE Odisha at bseodisha.ac.in
Click on “New Registration”, Registration OTET-2022 (2nd)” and submit your details
Login to you Account and fill in all the required details
Take print out of Information Sheet
Pay application fee
take print out for future references.
