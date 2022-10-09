OTET recruitment 2022: Application process begins from October 10

Board of Secondary Education, Odisha will begin the application process for Odisha Teachers eligibility Test, OTET tomorrow, October 10. Candidates can apply online at the official website of OTET at bseodisha.ac.in. The deadline for submission of application form is October 19.

The OTET application fee is ₹400 for SC/ST category and ₹600 for Other Category of candidates. Candidates who will scores 60% or more in the TET Examination will be considered as TET pass. The detail syllabus of OTET is available at www.bseodisha.ac.in.

OTET recruitment 2022: How to apply

Visit the website of BSE Odisha at bseodisha.ac.in

Click on “New Registration”, Registration OTET-2022 (2nd)” and submit your details

Login to you Account and fill in all the required details

Take print out of Information Sheet

Pay application fee

take print out for future references.

