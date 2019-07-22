Patna College gym to be revamped with international facilities

education

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 09:17 IST

The 85-year-old dilapidated gymnasium of Patna College, which was once the most favourite destinations of the fitness freaks, will be renovated and equipped with facilities of international standards under the Patna Smart City Project Limited (PSCPL).

The traditional parallel bars, balance beam, horizontal bars, and vaults will be replaced with the art treadmill, dumbbells, pull-up bars, exercise bench and many more.

However, the design and outlook of the building will remain intact. The old-fashioned equipment will be used as decorative and interior items. The equipment will also be treasured for memory as they are of British Era. The vintage fitness tools would be used to decorate the gym hall.

The traditional carpet floors will now have modern wooden finishing to conjure up a conducive ambiance for workout.

This is one of the oldest buildings to be taken up for renovation under the Patna Smart City mission. Other old buildings of public use are being identified for the makeover.

Harshita, public relation officer of PSCPL, said, “The renovation project was at the initial stage. Survey had been completed and tender process is on. Soon an agency for renovation work would be hired and budget estimation would be done.”

She said that the new gym would have fittings and facilities matching international standards. However, the makeover would not modify the design of the building to keep essence alive.

Amresh Kumar, student of Patna College said, “Renovation of gym would attract many students. Young college students, like me, are fitness freak and would love to avail the facility. Other colleges in Patna have gym facility but ours is not in a good condition. Besides, the private gym is highly expensive and difficult to afford for students. The college gym would save time and money.”

First Published: Jul 22, 2019 09:17 IST