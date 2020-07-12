PGIMER MD, MS counselling allotment list and entrance MSc, MLT entrance results 2020 declared, direct links here

education

Updated: Jul 12, 2020 10:37 IST

Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) Chandigarh, has released the round-two seat-allotment result for Master of Surgery (MS) and Doctor of Medicine (MD) July session and declared the MSc and MSc MLT entrance exam results on its official website. PGIMER has released the combined list of selected candidates for MS, MD counselling, along with the results at pgimer.edu.

Candidates who are shortlisted in the second round of PGIMER MD/MS counselling can download their allotment letters by accepting the seat and paying the fee at online counselling portal. After accepting the seats, the candidates have to report with the original documents including allotment/appointment letter and fee receipt at the time of joining at Bhargava Auditorium, PGIMER, Chandigarh between July 15 and 18 from 10 am to 3 pm.

The third and Spot rounds of counselling will be held offline at Bhargava Auditorium, PGIMER, Chandigarh. Physical presence of candidates is must.

Steps to Check PGIMER MD/MS Results

Step 1: Visit the official website pgimer.edu.in

Step 2: Click on the “PGIMER 2020 counselling MD/MS round two result” given under the ‘Information for Candidates’ section.

Step 3: A PDF with PGIMER MD/MS round two-seat allotment list will be displayed with names, registration numbers and ranks of the selected candidates.

