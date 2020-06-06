e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 06, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / PGIMS Recruitment 2020: Apply for 153 vacancies of senior resident and demonstrator, MBBS graduates can apply

PGIMS Recruitment 2020: Apply for 153 vacancies of senior resident and demonstrator, MBBS graduates can apply

Pandit BD Sharma Post Graduate University of Health Sciences (Rohtak) has invited online applications for recruitment against 153 posts of senior resident, demonstrator and senior resident in sports medicine. The online application process is going on and the last date to apply is June 10.

education Updated: Jun 06, 2020 16:15 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PGIMS Recruitment 2020
PGIMS Recruitment 2020(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
         

Pandit BD Sharma Post Graduate University of Health Sciences (Rohtak) has invited online applications for recruitment against 153 posts of senior resident, demonstrator and senior resident in sports medicine. The online application process is going on and the last date to apply is June 10. The recruitment will be tenure based (6 months).

Aspirants having MBBS degree and MD/MS/DNB in the concerned subject can apply for the post of senior resident. In case the candidates with MD/MS qualifications are not available, the candidates with diploma in the concerned subject or training experience of three years as PG students will be considered. Applicant must be registered under the State/ Central Medical Registration Act.

Aspirants having MD in sports medicine or MS in orthopaedics, MD in physical medicine and rehabilitation/ DNB (sports medicine)/ MD in physiology with 2 years of experience in sports medicine can apply for the post of senior resident (sports medicine).

Any MBBS graduate registered under state/ central medical registration Act can apply for the post of demonstrator.

Age Limit: Applicant should not be less than 22 years and more than 40 years.

How to apply? 

Aspirants can apply for the posts in the prescribed format and send the application along with the other documents to the office of Deputy Registrar, Rectt. and Estt. Branch, Pt. B.D.Sharma UHS, Rohtak on or before 10 July 2020.

Check official notification here/ application form

top news
US blogger accuses Pak ex-home minister of rape, ex-PM of harassment
US blogger accuses Pak ex-home minister of rape, ex-PM of harassment
Psy Ops: In Ladakh standoff with India, China’s PLA replays Doklam tactics
Psy Ops: In Ladakh standoff with India, China’s PLA replays Doklam tactics
‘I warn you’: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to hospitals over Covid-19 beds
‘I warn you’: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to hospitals over Covid-19 beds
Heavy rain with gusty winds causes SpiceJet ladder to hit the wing of IndiGo aircraft
Heavy rain with gusty winds causes SpiceJet ladder to hit the wing of IndiGo aircraft
‘Discharge asymptomatic, mild Covid-19 patients in 24 hrs’: Delhi govt
‘Discharge asymptomatic, mild Covid-19 patients in 24 hrs’: Delhi govt
Akram ranks Sachin 5th in his list of top batsmen, gives reason
Akram ranks Sachin 5th in his list of top batsmen, gives reason
Ahead of state polls, Mamata warns TMC against corruption in relief work
Ahead of state polls, Mamata warns TMC against corruption in relief work
USA protests: Indian-American shelters 70 demonstrators in his house
USA protests: Indian-American shelters 70 demonstrators in his house
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCOVID-19 State TallyCovid-19Mumbai Covid-19Delhi Covid-19Lunar Eclipse 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In