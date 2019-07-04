Planting 10 trees mandatory for students of DU colleges run by DSGMC

The Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee (DSGMC) has made it mandatory for all new students at colleges run by it to plant at least 10 trees in the first year of their study period.

DSGMC president Manjinder Singh Sirsa said the students would have to present a growth report of the trees every year to the principal of the college concerned.

“We have made it mandatory for all new admission students in four Delhi University colleges and five Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University Colleges/Institutes to sign an undertaking to plant at least 10 trees in their first year of admission. With such a move, around 55,000 new plants are likely to be planted every year,”Sirsa said in a statement.

Sirsa said pollution of all types —air, water and noise —had been increasing in Delhi day by day and the move was aimed at conserving the environment.

Sirsa said the students would be asked to make rainwater harvesting arrangements at their houses and submit a report and photographs to the principal concerned. He said all principals would have to ensure each student participates in this tree plantation drive.

