National Education Policy 2020 live updates: We should try to implement NEP in letter and spirit, says PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing a conference on the National Education Policy 2020 and its transformational impact. The conference titled “Role of NEP-2020 in Transforming Higher Education” has been organised by the Ministry of Education. Education ministers of all states. President Ram Nath Kovind, Governors, Vice-Chancellors of universities and other senior officials are also attending the online conference.

11:34 am IST Indian languages, arts and culture given priority in NEP 2020: President Kovind Indian languages, art and culture have been given importance in the new National Education Policy 2020, says President Kovind





11:27 am IST Teachers have a central role in the education system: President Kovind Under NEP 2020, teachers across the section will play a central role in the fundamental changes being made in the education system, says President Ram Nath Kovind





11:22 am IST State and centre should work jointly to achieve investment of 6% of GDP in public education: President Kovind From the 1968 education policy to NEP 2020, it has been made clear that the central and state governments should work collectively and aim for 6 percent investment of GDP in the field of public education, says President Kovind





11:12 AM IST NEP 2020 includes socially and economically deprived section of the society: President Kovind The new National Education Policy 2020 has emphasised on including socially and economically deprived section of the society, says President Kovid





11:06 AM IST President Kovind’s address on NEP begun President Ram Nath Kovind’s address on new National Education Policy 2020 has started.





11:03 AM IST Youth will now be able to learn according to their interest: PM Modi Under the NEP 2020, the pressure on students for specific streams have been removed. Our youth will now be able to learn according to their interests, says PM Modi.





11:00 AM IST NEP will increase the employability of country’s youth: PM Modi The employment rate of our country’s youth will increase with a practical learning approach which has been stated under the national education policy, says PM Modi.



