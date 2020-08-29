PM Modi inaugurates college, administration buildings of Rani Lakshmi Bai Central Agricultural University in Jhansi

education

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated college and administration buildings of the Rani Lakshmi Bai (RLB) Central Agricultural University in Uttar Pradesh’s Jhansi on Saturday through video conferencing.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, Minister of State (MoS) for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Kailash Choudhary also attended the virtual event.

The RLB Central Agriculture University is located in Jhansi and is a prominent institute in the Bundelkhand region.

कभी रानी लक्ष्मीबाई ने बुंदेलखंड की धरती पर गर्जना की थी- मैं अपनी झांसी नहीं दूंगी।



आज एक नई गर्जना की आवश्यकता है- मेरी झांसी-मेरा बुंदेलखंड आत्मनिर्भर भारत अभियान को सफल बनाने के लिए पूरी ताकत लगा देगा, एक नया अध्याय लिखेगा।



इसमें बहुत बड़ी भूमिका कृषि की है: PM — PMO India (@PMOIndia) August 29, 2020

The University has started its first academic session in 2014-15 and is offering undergraduate and postgraduate courses in agriculture, horticulture and forestry.

“It is currently operating from the Indian Grassland and Fodder Research Institute, Jhansi as the main buildings were getting ready,” said the Prime Minister’s Office in a statement.

Prime Minister Modi on Friday said this would improve the education infrastructure and contribute to cutting edge research in agriculture as well as further farmer welfare.