Smart India Hackathon 2020 Live Updates: PM Modi asks finalists to build realtime tracking system for school

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday interacted with the finalists of the hackathon through video conferencing. Students from various colleges including The hackathon is being organised by the HRD ministry’s All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), Persistent Systems and i4c. The Grand Finale of Smart India Hackathon 2020 (Software) will be held from August 1 to 3. The hackathon is a nationwide initiative to provide students with a platform to solve some of the pressing problems people face in daily lives, and thus inculcate a culture of product innovation and a mindset of problem-solving.

Students from Shri Krishna College of Engineering and Technology, Tamil Nadu, MLR Institute of Technology, Hyderabad, JECRC University, Jaipur, Graphic Era University, Dehradun and Chandigarh Engineering College interacted with the PM and discussed their innovative ideas.

05:10 pm IST Smart India Hackathon: PM asks a finalist to build real-time tracking system for schools PM asks a student from MLR institute that can he create a real-time tracking and alert system which can integrate schools, offices with police control rooms to ensure the safety of women, and children.





05:07 pm IST Smart India Hackathon: Will ask the people of IPS Training Institute to interact with team Impressed by the ideas shared by the team of MLR Institute of Technology, Hyderabad that were mainly focussed on helping the police personnel in crime reduction, PM Modi said that he will ask some people of IPS Training Institute in Hyderabad to call your team and have a dialogue on these ideas. He asked the students to Interact with them to share their ideas.





05:01 pm IST Smart India Hackathon: Student of MLRIT builds realtime facial recognition system Real-time based facial recognition. Even if we cover our face, the AI will recognise the eyes, the space between the eyes and nose which do not change, said a student of MLR Institute of Technology, Hyderabad.





04:54 pm IST Smart India Hackathon: Reusable Sanitary Napkin A student is working towards reusable and bio-degradable sanitary napkin. PM Modi said, "Government is providing a sanitary pad at Rs 1 each. With the introduction of reusable sanitary napkin will be of great help to the girls. I congratulate you for being so thoughtful."





04:45 pm IST A finalist has planned to prepare rainfall prediction system WIth the help of satellite, a rainfall prediction model will be prepared, said a finalist. PM Modi appreciated the step and said that it will be of great help to the farmers.





04:42 pm IST Smart India Hackathon: It was challenging to conduct the hackathon amid Covid It was challenging to conduct the Hackathon in the times of Coronavirus. It is amazing to see it happening despite challenges





04:41 pm IST Smart India Hackathon: PM's address begins Prime Minister's address begins at Smart India Hackathon finale





04:38 pm IST Smart India Hackathon: Winner to get Rs 1 lakh cash prize, says HRD Min Union HRD Minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank announced that the winner will get Rs 1 lakh cash prize.





04:34 pm IST Smart India Hackathon: HRD Minister begins his address Union HRD Minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank has started his address through video conferencing. PM Modi has also joined.





04:34 pm IST Smart India Hackathon: Video conferencing begins The video conferencing to launch Smart India Hackathon has begun.





04:31 pm IST Smart India Hackathon 2020: Over 4.5 lakh participated this year In the fourth edition of Smart India Hackathon this year, around 4.5 lakh students have participated.





04:29 pm IST Smart India Hacakthon: 2nd and 3rd winners to get prize money While the first winner will get a prize money of Rs 1 lakh, the second and third winners will get Rs 75,000 and Rs 50,000, respectively.





04:25 pm IST Smart India Hackathon : Winners to get Rs 1 lakh The winner of Smart India Hackathon will get a prize money of Rs 1 lakh .





04:22 pm IST Smart India Hackathon: Around 10K students in finale This year, around 10,000 students have reached the grand finale round in the Smart India Hackathon.




