e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 19, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / Private school in UP’s Jalaun conducts classes amid Covid-19, official assures action

Private school in UP’s Jalaun conducts classes amid Covid-19, official assures action

A private school in Jalaun conducted classes by calling students to the school amid COVID-19. The students were seen without masks and flouting social distancing norms.

education Updated: Aug 19, 2020 09:04 IST
Asian News International| Posted by Nandini
Asian News International| Posted by Nandini
Jalaun, UP
Representative
Representative
         

A private school in Jalaun conducted classes by calling students to the school amid COVID-19. The students were seen without masks and flouting social distancing norms.

Premchand, Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA) said that strict action will be taken against the manager and principal of the school.

“No instructions have been issued by the government or the district administration to reopen schools. Strict action will be taken against the manager and principal,” he told ANI.

Educational institutions across the country are closed since March when the first lockdown was announced to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

top news
Chinese firm hopes to make Covid-19 vaccine available for less than 1,000 yuan: 5 key developments
Chinese firm hopes to make Covid-19 vaccine available for less than 1,000 yuan: 5 key developments
Democrats nominate Joe Biden as candidate for US Presidential Elections 2020
Democrats nominate Joe Biden as candidate for US Presidential Elections 2020
Crucial SC verdict on Rhea Chakraborty’s plea in Sushant case today
Crucial SC verdict on Rhea Chakraborty’s plea in Sushant case today
Mild Covid-19 cases can produce strong T cell response: Study
Mild Covid-19 cases can produce strong T cell response: Study
Pranab Mukherjee stable, there are signs of improvement, says son Abhijit Mukherjee
Pranab Mukherjee stable, there are signs of improvement, says son Abhijit Mukherjee
Cancer cases could increase by 12% in next 5 years: ICMR
Cancer cases could increase by 12% in next 5 years: ICMR
Delhi-NCR receives heavy rainfall, temperature drops
Delhi-NCR receives heavy rainfall, temperature drops
New immunity insights a boost against Covid-19
New immunity insights a boost against Covid-19
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputAmit ShahMS Dhoni

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In