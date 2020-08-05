e-paper
Home / Education / Priyanka Gandhi congratulates UP’s Pratibha Verma for acing civil services examination

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday congratulated Sultanpur resident Pratibha Verma for securing the third position in the Union Public Service Commission’s civil services examination and bringing laurels to the state

education Updated: Aug 05, 2020 08:55 IST
Asian News International| Posted by Nandini
Taking to Twitter, Vadra wrote, “Congratulations to all the candidates who have cleared the Civil Services Examination. Sultanpur resident Pratibha Verma has won laurels for the entire state by securing third place in the overall list and first in girls. Heartfelt greetings and best wishes to Pratibha Verma and her parents.” (translated from Hindi)

 

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Tuesday announced the results for the Civil Services Exam 2019. A total of 829 candidates qualified.

These selected candidates will be appointed to Indian Administrative Service, Indian Foreign Service, Indian Police Service and Central Services, Group ‘A’ and Group ‘B’.

Pradeep Singh topped the examinations followed by Jatin Kishore and Pratibha Verma.

