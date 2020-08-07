e-paper
Prof Pradeep Kumar Joshi appointed as UPSC chairman

Prof Pradeep Kumar Joshi appointed as UPSC chairman

Professor Pradeep Kumar Joshi, who was the chairman of both Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commissions, joined the UPSC as member in May 2015.

Updated: Aug 07, 2020 17:02 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
New Delhi
Professor Pradeep Kumar Joshi.
Educationist Professor Pradeep Kumar Joshi was on Friday appointed as the chairman of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), that conducts the civil services examination to select India’s bureaucrats and diplomats among others, officials said.

Joshi is currently a member in the Commission.

He will succeed Arvind Saxena who completes his term as UPSC chairman on Friday, officials said.

Joshi, who was the chairman of both Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commissions, joined the UPSC as member in May 2015.

His tenure as the chairman of the UPSC will be till May 12, 2021, an official said. With his appointment as the chairman, there is a vacancy of a member in the UPSC.

At present, Bhim Sain Bassi, Air Marshal A S Bhonsle (retired), Sujata Mehta, Manoj Soni, Smita Nagaraj, M Sathiyavathy Bharat Bhushan Vyas, T C A Anant and Rajiv Nayan Choubey are other members of the UPSC.

The commission conducts the civil services examination annually in three stages — preliminary, mains and interview — to select officers of Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Police Service (IPS) and Indian Foreign Service (IFS) among others.

