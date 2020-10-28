e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 28, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / Proposed Gorakhpur Sainik School buildings should incorporate modern technology with Indian heritage: UP CM

Proposed Gorakhpur Sainik School buildings should incorporate modern technology with Indian heritage: UP CM

The buildings of the proposed Sainik School in Gorakhpur should incorporate modern technology along with rich Indian cultural heritage, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath instructed officials on Tuesday.

education Updated: Oct 28, 2020, 10:46 IST
Asian News International| Posted by Nandini
Asian News International| Posted by Nandini
Gorakhpur
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (ANI)
         

The buildings of the proposed Sainik School in Gorakhpur should incorporate modern technology along with rich Indian cultural heritage, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath instructed officials on Tuesday. The Chief Minister said this while a presentation was made to him in connection with the construction of the building.

As per an official release, the Chief Minister said that the residential, as well as non-residential buildings, should be constructed in view of future requirements.

“Buildings should be considered to be constructed vertically, so that availability of sports grounds can be ensured as per requirement. The construction process should be completed in a phased and time-bound manner,” the Chief Minister said.

He further said that the architecture of the Sainik School building should symbolise India and its rich cultural heritage.

“Its form should reflect Indian tradition and culture. The construction of buildings and schools showcases the glory and valour Indian legends, heroes and freedom fighters. Its style should be excellent and lively. Incorporate technology and design in construction in coordination with Indian heritage as well as modernity,” the Chief Minister added.

The release added that officials apprised the Chief Minister that arrangements regarding multipurpose hall, auditorium, solar lighting system and CCTV, horticulture and organic farming, cowshed, meditation centre, shooting range, horse riding and swimming pool are being ensured in the construction of proposed Sainik School.

Uttar Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority Vice President General RP Shahi, Additional Chief Secretary Secondary Education Aradhana Shukla, Principal Secretary Public Works Nitin Ramesh Gokarn, and Secretary Chief Minister Alok Kumar, along with other officials were present during the meeting.

top news
Dismiss Nitish Kumar govt immediately over Munger firing, Grand Alliance tells PM Modi
Dismiss Nitish Kumar govt immediately over Munger firing, Grand Alliance tells PM Modi
Indian Air Force to get a big Rafale boost, 16 fighters to land by April
Indian Air Force to get a big Rafale boost, 16 fighters to land by April
Bihar polls LIVE updates: PM Modi to address rally at Darbhanga soon
Bihar polls LIVE updates: PM Modi to address rally at Darbhanga soon
Defence minister Rajnath Singh to address top brass at army commanders’ conference
Defence minister Rajnath Singh to address top brass at army commanders’ conference
NIA raids several locations across Kashmir in terror-funding case
NIA raids several locations across Kashmir in terror-funding case
Kerala gold smuggling case: ED takes suspended IAS officer M Sivasankar into custody
Kerala gold smuggling case: ED takes suspended IAS officer M Sivasankar into custody
India registers 43,893 new Covid-19 cases as overall tally nears 8 mn
India registers 43,893 new Covid-19 cases as overall tally nears 8 mn
How growing India-US proximity is spooking China: Military, diplomatic aspects
How growing India-US proximity is spooking China: Military, diplomatic aspects
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Election 2020Bihar Polling live UpdatesRajnath SinghRafaleIndia COVID-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In