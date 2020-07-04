e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 04, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / PSTET revised result 2017 declared at ssapunjab.org

PSTET revised result 2017 declared at ssapunjab.org

Candidates who have appeared in the PSTET 2017 exam can check their results online at ssapunjab.org.

education Updated: Jul 04, 2020 15:33 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PSTET revised result 2017.
PSTET revised result 2017.(Screengrab)
         

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) on Friday declared the revised results for Punjab State Teacher Eligibility Test (PSTET) 2017 on its official website.

Candidates who have appeared in the PSTET 2017 exam can check their results online at ssapunjab.org.

Here’s the direct link to check the PSTET 2017 revised result.

How to check the results:

1. Visit the official website at ssapunjab.org

2. On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Revised Result of PSTET-1 2017”

3. The PSTET 2017 revised result in the pdf format will appear on the display screen

4. Scroll down and check your results

5. Download the results and take its print out for future use.

tags
top news
US supercarriers in South China Sea, ambitious Beijing stretched on multiple fronts
US supercarriers in South China Sea, ambitious Beijing stretched on multiple fronts
‘Kill him in encounter’: Mother of criminal behind killing of 8 UP cops
‘Kill him in encounter’: Mother of criminal behind killing of 8 UP cops
Not welcome: Japan’s Shinzo Abe could cancel state visit by China’s Xi Jinping
Not welcome: Japan’s Shinzo Abe could cancel state visit by China’s Xi Jinping
1 terrorist killed, 2 soldiers injured in ongoing encounter in J-K’s Kulgam
1 terrorist killed, 2 soldiers injured in ongoing encounter in J-K’s Kulgam
Pakistan reiterates its commitment towards ‘One China’ policy
Pakistan reiterates its commitment towards ‘One China’ policy
Gavaskar one of the worst players I’ve ever seen in the nets: More
Gavaskar one of the worst players I’ve ever seen in the nets: More
‘The tragedy was foretold’: Chidambaram after 8 UP cops killed in ambush
‘The tragedy was foretold’: Chidambaram after 8 UP cops killed in ambush
Taapsee Pannu: ‘Was treated like a struggler in Bollywood with south ki heroine tag’
Taapsee Pannu: ‘Was treated like a struggler in Bollywood with south ki heroine tag’
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyRIP Saroj KhanSaroj KhanMP Board 10th Result 2020MP 10th Result 2020 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In