e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 05, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / Punjab CM announces cancellation of all university exams

Punjab CM announces cancellation of all university exams

University and college examinations in Punjab have been cancelled in view of the Covid-19 pandemic, chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh said on Saturday.

education Updated: Jul 05, 2020 14:36 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
         

University and college examinations in Punjab have been cancelled in view of the Covid-19 pandemic, chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh said on Saturday.

However, the online exams being conducted by some universities will continue uninterrupted.

The students will be promoted on the basis of their previous years’ results and will also have an option to take the exams later, Amarinder announced in his weekly ‘AskCaptain’ Facebook live.

Universities and colleges are in the process of working out the modalities for implementing the decision which will be announced in the next few weeks, the chief minister said.

On the school board examinations, Amarinder said the state is following the CBSE decision announced in the Supreme Court some days ago.

Responding to the CM’s announcement, the Panjab University (PU) here said it is waiting for the UGC guidelines.

In a statement, PU’s dean of university instructions RK Singla informed that the university has noted the announcement made by the Punjab CM regarding the cancellation of university/college exams.

“However, the university which has been preparing for exams/admission related activities since long, is awaiting guidelines from UGC,” it said.

(with agency inputs )
top news
In China vs US, Pakistan has taken a side. It serves the army
In China vs US, Pakistan has taken a side. It serves the army
Kanpur firing accused Vikas Dubey knew about raid, aide tell cops after arrest
Kanpur firing accused Vikas Dubey knew about raid, aide tell cops after arrest
Built in 10 days, world’s ‘largest’ Covid-19 care facility to admit patients from today
Built in 10 days, world’s ‘largest’ Covid-19 care facility to admit patients from today
Telangana jeweller who invited 150 guests for birthday party dies of Covid-19
Telangana jeweller who invited 150 guests for birthday party dies of Covid-19
Companies deploy robots that kill coronavirus. Here’s how they function
Companies deploy robots that kill coronavirus. Here’s how they function
Traffic hit in Mumbai as overnight heavy rains cause water-logging
Traffic hit in Mumbai as overnight heavy rains cause water-logging
3 players from 2019 World Cup squad Ganguly would pick in 2003 WC team
3 players from 2019 World Cup squad Ganguly would pick in 2003 WC team
Amit Trivedi on music, nepotism and working with Sushant Singh Rajput
Amit Trivedi on music, nepotism and working with Sushant Singh Rajput
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyRIP Saroj KhanSaroj KhanMP Board 10th Result 2020MP 10th Result 2020 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In