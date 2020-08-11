e-paper
Punjab government to distribute mobile phones to youth

Punjab government to distribute mobile phones to youth

“In difficult times of COVID19, some of the youths were facing pressing problems in accessing online education content,” Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) quoted Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh saying.

education Updated: Aug 11, 2020 17:09 IST
Asian News International| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
Asian News International| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
Chandigarh
Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh.
Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh.(HT file)
         

The Punjab Government has announced that it will introduce a scheme for the distribution of mobile phones to youngsters on Tuesday.



“These phones will be extremely helpful to the youth in accessing a host of information available on the web as well as other learning material posted by the Department of School Education,” the statement from the CMO read.

Notably, in the first phase, around 1.75 lakh phones would be given. Before coming to power in 2017, Congress had promised to give free smartphones to youths in the state.

