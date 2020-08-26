Rajasthan BSTC admit card 2020 released at predeled.com, here’s direct link to download

education

Updated: Aug 26, 2020 18:16 IST

The Office of the Coordinator, Pre D.El.Ed. Exam, Departmental Exams. Bikaner, Rajasthan on Tuesday released the admit card for Basic School Teacher Certificate examination 2020, which is also known as Pre D. El. Ed. Examination on its official website.

Candidates who have registered for the Rajasthan BSTC examination 2020 can download their admit card online at predeled.com.

The Rajasthan BSTC examination is scheduled to be conducted on August 31, 2020. Candidates are advised to bring a copy of their hall tickets to their respective examination centre or else they won’t be entertained.

Direct link to download the Rajasthan BSTC Admit card 2020.

How to download Rajasthan BSTC Admit card 2020:

Visit the official website at predeled.com

On the homepage, go to the Candidate’s login page and click on the link that reads, “BSTC exam admit card 2020”

Key in your credentials and login

The Rajasthan BSTC Admit card will appear on the display screen

Download the admit card and take its print out for future references.