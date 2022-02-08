Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Rajasthan government cancels level 2 of REET exam 2021

In the backdrop of the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET) exam paper leak case, the state government on Monday said that the level 2 of the 2021 exam will be cancelled and will be re-conducted.
Published on Feb 08, 2022 11:43 AM IST
ANI | , Jaipur

In the backdrop of the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET) exam paper leak case, the state government on Monday said that the level 2 of the 2021 exam will be cancelled and will be re-conducted.

In a series of tweets, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said: "It has been decided to cancel the REET Level-2 exam. The level-1 process will continue as before."

Now there will be recruitment for a total of 62,000 posts at both levels, he said while adding that the "Youth should rest assured" as the state government is standing by them in their interest.

Further, the Chief Minister said that the Special Operation Group (SOG) of police is investigating discrepancies in the REET exam of 2021.

"Our government will ensure justice to the youth by punishing everyone who is guilty," he said.

Recently, the police SOG had arrested REET Jaipur district coordinator Pradeep Parashar in connection with the exam paper leak case.

As per the official statement, the role of Parashar in the case came to light during the interrogation of another arrested accused Ramkripal Meena.

"A total of 36 people have been arrested in connection with the case," reads the statement.

The paper of the REET exam which was held on September 26, 2021, was leaked two days before the examination.

In September 2021, a gang of five people, including a woman, was arrested and a cheating racket was busted by Rajasthan Police who acted after sensing foul play by a candidate who appeared at an Ajmer centre of the REET on September 26 last year.

The incident came to light when aspirant, Ganesh Ram Dhaka (28), who had arrived at the Acharya Shri Dharam Sagar Digambar Jain Secondary Medium School Centre in Ajmer was found wearing a Bluetooth-equipped chappal.

Rajasthan government had suspended government officers, teachers, education department employees and police personnel suspecting their involvement in cheating in REET 2021.

Several people have been arrested by the police so far for their involvement in cheating in the REET exam.

