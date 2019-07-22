Rajasthan government planning to frame guidelines to set up technical colleges

education

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 19:39 IST

The Rajasthan government is planing to introduce a policy that will frame guidelines to set up technical institutes in the state, the assembly was informed on Monday.

Replying to a query during the Question Hour, Minister of State for Technical Education Subhash Garg said the policy will include necessary parameters and guidelines as currently there is no set criteria to open technical education colleges in the state.

He said there is no major difference in fees being charged in government and private technical education colleges. At present, the government colleges in the state charge Rs 60,000 annually for technical courses whereas the fees in private institutes is around Rs 70,000, the minister informed the House.

Garg said there are no guidelines to open a new engineering college and the decision is purely done on the basis of availability of financial resources.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

First Published: Jul 22, 2019 19:39 IST