Rajasthan PTET Counselling Result 2019 declared. Seat allotment list released by Govt Dungar College

education

Updated: Jul 23, 2019 11:23 IST

Rajasthan PTET counselling result 2019 has been declared on its official website ptet2019.org. PTET stands for Pre- Teacher Education Test.

Rajasthan Government Dungar College , Bikaner has released the first seat allotment result of RPTET that can be checked online on the website mentioned above.

PTET is conducted for admissions in two-year B.Ed course or a four-year integrated BA, BEd / BSc, BEd course at the institutes across Rajasthan state.

Candidates whose name is there in the first allotment list of the RPTET, have to pay the fees from 23 July to 29 July.

How to check the merit list for PTET 2019:

Visit the official website at ptet2019.org

On the left tab, click on the link that reads ‘PTET-2019 Result’

Key in your 6 digit roll number or the required credentials

Click on ‘Proceed’

View results and take its printout

First Published: Jul 23, 2019 11:23 IST